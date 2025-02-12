ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Alberta Premier Smith defends health minister amid scandal on health purchases

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, speaks to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ben Curtis)
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, speaks to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ben Curtis