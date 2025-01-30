ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Alberta government announces final health-care agency, aimed at seniors' care

By Michael Franklin

Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister for seniors, community and social services, said Assisted Living Alberta, the final health agency in the government's restructuring of health care, will be operational sometime in the fall.
