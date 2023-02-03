Yukon prospecting plan approval is quashed by First Nation court victory
A Yukon court has quashed government approval for a mining exploration project, siding with a First Nation that argued there was a failure to properly consult it about the project on its traditional territory.
The government had approved a plan by Metallic Minerals Corp. to conduct exploration for a gold and silver mine every summer for 10 years in the Beaver River Watershed, moving it to the final stage before regulatory authorization.
But the Supreme Court of Yukon says in a ruling issued Tuesday that the 2021 decision breached the honour of the Crown by failing to consult the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun or act in line with its treaty obligations.
Metallic Minerals, which wasn't represented in the application for judicial review, had plans to build roads, trails, a helipad and a camp for 20 workers to prospect for quartz in the watershed.
The ruling by Yukon Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan returns the proposal to the evaluation stage.
Na-Cho Nyak Dun Chief Simon Mervyn says in a statement that he hopes the ruling inspires other First Nations to "defend their treaties and fight to have a say about what happens on their lands."
He says the government must respect and implement treaty rights, and his nation looks forward to "a collaborative planning process, where we work to protect our rights, lands and waters together."
The statement says the watershed is a "pristine, highly significant part of" the First Nation's territory.
It also expresses appreciation to Metallic Minerals for voluntarily not undertaking exploration while the case was proceeding and not opposing the First Nation's lawsuit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.