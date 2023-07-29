You could win free sandwiches for life if you change your name to 'Subway'

If you love sandwiches and aren’t all that keen on your name, Subway has an offer for you.

This week, the fast food chain announced that one lucky customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will be rewarded with free “Deli Hero” subs for life.

The contest will be open online from August 1 to August 4 at SubwayNameChange.com, and any adult in the U.S. can enter. The winning contestant just needs to agree to the name change if randomly selected. The company said it will reimburse the winner for legal and processing costs connected with the name change.

As the sandwich chain terms it, Subway is putting out a call for “superfans.”

“In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” Subway said in announcing the contest.

Earlier this month, Subway debuted a new sandwich featuring cold cuts that are sliced on-site at restaurants rather than pre-portioned.

To introduce its “Deli Hero” collection, the chain implemented an overhaul that took more than two years to complete, according to Subway, which called it “one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made.” It invested more than US80 million in deli meat slicers and installed them in over 20,000 restaurants.

Since debuting the new sandwich, Subway says it has sold more than two million Deli Heroes.

The contest winner must undergo a background check and must provide the company with proof of the name change within four months of accepting the prize, which will be awarded in the form of US$50,000 in Subway gift cards.