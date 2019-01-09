Yellow vest protesters urge French citizens to empty bank accounts
Demonstrators wearing yellow vests march during a protest in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 8:28AM EST
PARIS -- Yellow vest activists are urging French citizens to empty their bank accounts and spark a massive run on French banks in their long-standing fight with the government.
Ahead of a ninth straight weekend of planned protests in Paris and across France, yellow vests are issuing calls on social media for massive cash withdrawals from banks.
Protesters hope the move will force the government to listen to their demands, notably their call for more direct democracy through the implementation of popular votes that allow citizens to propose new laws.
Activist Maxime Nicolle called it the "tax collector's referendum."
In a video message, Nicolle said "we are going to get our bread back ... You're making money with our dough, and we're fed up."
