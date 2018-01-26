Wynn shaken by sexual misconduct allegations against founder
Steve Wynn smiles during a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (Charles Krupa / AP)
The Associated Presss
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 1:32PM EST
LAS VEGAS -- Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.
The company says it is committed to operating with the "highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture." Wynn denied the allegations personally in a printed statement.
Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. are plunging more than 8 per cent in afternoon trading.
