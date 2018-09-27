WTO cuts trade growth forecast to 3.9 per cent for 2018
WTO chief Roberto Azevedo speaks at the 'day of the German industry' in Berlin Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 5:51AM EDT
GENEVA -- The World Trade Organization has lowered its global trade growth forecast for this year by one-half percentage point to a still-robust 3.9 per cent, saying increased trade tensions between large economies and heightened uncertainty contributed to the downgrade.
For next year, the Geneva-based trade body predicts a further slowing of growth in volume terms, to 3.7 per cent.
WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said Thursday: "While trade growth remains strong, this downgrade reflects the heightened tensions that we are seeing between major trading partners."
The WTO cited new trade measures targeting exports from "large economies," a clear allusion to U.S. tensions with some key trading partners.