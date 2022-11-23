World shares mostly higher ahead of release of Fed minutes
World shares have advanced ahead of Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
Benchmarks rose in London, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday.
The Federal Reserve minutes could give investors more insight into the U.S. central bank's decision-making process. Wall Street has been hoping that the central bank might ease up on its aggressive rate increases. Its benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.
The Fed has warned that it may have to ultimately raise rates to previously unanticipated levels to cool the hottest inflation in decades. That raises the risk it could go too far in slowing economic growth and bring on a recession.
"Ahead of the release of Fed minutes, much focus has been placed on a slowing down on the pace of rate hikes," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. "Nonetheless, even if a Fed rate hike step down might be imminent, the picture on risk/growth outlook is far from certain."
Traders seemed undaunted by signs COVID-19 outbreaks in China are worsening, potentially adding to disruptions for manufacturing and supply chains and helping to keep inflation at decades-high levels.
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Beijing's severe coronavirus strategy.
Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher 14,435.16 and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% 6,665.28. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 7,490.18. The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow industrials added 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite added 1.4%.
New Zealand's share benchmark fell 0.9% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point to 4.25%, striving to rein in inflation that is now at 7.2%.
It's the first time the bank has raised rates by more than a half-point since introducing the Official Cash Rate in 1999. The new rate is the highest in New Zealand since early 2009.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.6% to 17,523.81 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.5% to 2,418.01. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.7% to 7,231.80.
The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,096.91. Shares also rose in Southeast Asia.
Markets were closed in Japan for a holiday.
Apart from the Fed minutes, investors have very little other news to review this week, but several retailers and technology companies are closing out the latest round of corporate earnings with their financial results.
In other trading Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude gained 70 cents to $81.65 per gallon in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 91 cents to $80.95 per gallon on Tuesday.
Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oil for trading, rose 79 cents to $88.49 per gallon.
The dollar rose to 141.32 Japanese yen from 141.24 yen. The euro was trading at $1.0325, up from $1.0302.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca