World shares mixed, oil prices gain as EU, U.S. mull sanctions

Currency traders gesture as they talk each others near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, right, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, on April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Currency traders gesture as they talk each others near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, right, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, on April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MORE Business News