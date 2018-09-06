

Annabelle Liang, The Associated Press





SINGAPORE -- Global markets were mixed on Friday as traders mulled over the effects of possible U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods in a simmering trade dispute.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, France's CAC 40 added 0.1 per cent to 5,250.38, while the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares gave up 0.2 per cent to 7,303.17. Germany's DAX fell 0.1 per cent to 11,945.61, after the country's trade surplus dipped to four-year low. U.S. indexes are set for a subdued open. Dow futures dropped 0.1 per cent to 25,991.00. The broader S&P 500 futures shed 0.1 per cent to 2,877.00.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 per cent to 22,307.06 and the Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.3 per cent to 2,281.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which has dropped 18 per cent since its peak in late January, was almost flat at 26,973.47. The Shanghai Composite index was 0.4 per cent higher at 2,702.30. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.3 per cent to 6,143.80. Shares were lower in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia.

US-CHINA TENSIONS: The Trump administration may impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods, after a public comment period ended Thursday. The imports are equal to nearly 40 per cent of all the goods China sold the U.S. last year. Doing so would escalate a confrontation between the world's two biggest economies and likely squeeze U.S. companies that import everything from handbags to bicycle tires. China has said that it is ready to retaliate with "necessary countermeasures" if President Donald Trump goes ahead with the tariff hike. Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday that the country is confident it can maintain "steady and healthy" economic growth. It has announced a $60 billion list of American products targeted for retaliation. The Chinese government has said it would help local and even foreign businesses in the country mitigate the effects of the trade dispute.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "The market is risk-off and pricing in the effects of new tariffs. It's a done deal as far as investors are concerned," said Francis Tan, investment strategist at UOB Private Bank. "I don't think that China will retaliate with a full-fletched devaluation of the yuan. They will turn to other non-tariff measures," he added.

WEEK AHEAD: Investors are expecting a string of U.S. releases on Friday, such as the latest unemployment rate. In the coming week, the markets will be looking out for Chinese data, including the country's year-on-year foreign direct investment and industrial output. Next week's Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings could also affect sentiment.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 19 cents to $67.96 a barrel. The contract dropped 1.4 per cent to settle at $67.77 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 15 cents to $76.65 a barrel. It lost 1 per cent to $76.50 a barrel in London on Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.74 yen from 110.83 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1642 from $1.1625.