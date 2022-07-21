World shares mixed as investors eye inflation, China outlook

World shares mixed as investors eye inflation, China outlook

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

(Mansa Photography / Skyline Living)

PERSONAL FINANCE

PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?

There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.