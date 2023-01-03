World's largest iPhone factory bounces back from COVID disruption that hurt Apple
Production at the world's biggest iPhone factory, disrupted since October by China's COVID-19 restrictions and worker protests, is now running at nearly full capacity, according to a Chinese state media report.
The sprawling campus in central China, owned by Apple supplier Foxconn, was running at 90% of planned production capacity at the end of December, the Henan Daily newspaper reported Tuesday. It cited an interview with Wang Xue, deputy general manager of the facility, which is also known as iPhone city.
"At the moment, the order books look good, and the orders will peak from now until a few months after Chinese New Year," he was quoted as saying. The Lunar New Year will begin on January 22.
Foxconn hasn't yet responded to CNN's request for comment about the report.
The company said last month it was working on restoring production, which had been badly affected by supply disruptions caused by COVID restrictions. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives estimated in November that the disruptions in Zhengzhou had been costing Apple roughly $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales.
According to a UBS report in November, the wait time for the latest 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in the United States touched 34 days just before the Christmas holidays because of supply chain constraints in China. The UBS analyst called the wait time "extreme."
The Henan Daily separately quoted an executive responsible for Foxconn's logistics as saying that, in the first two days of January, the volume of inbound and outbound shipments had reached the highest level in a year.
The report of a nearly full resumption of production comes one month after China abruptly ended three years of pandemic controls, setting off a huge wave of COVID infections.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, a letter from Foxconn founder Terry Gou played a major role in persuading Chinese leaders to accelerate plans to dismantle the country's COVID-19 policies. Gou was quoted as warning that strict COVID controls would threaten China's central position in global supply chains.
Gou's office told CNN that it "denies the report and its contents."
Wang was quoted by the Henan Daily as saying iPhone City currently had about 200,000 workers on site. The employees were each eligible for a maximum of 13,000 yuan (US$1,883) per month in bonuses, he said, without specifying their base salaries.
The troubles for Foxconn started in October when workers left the campus, located in the central Chinese province of Henan, because of concerns about COVID-related working conditions and shortages of food. Short on staff, bonuses were offered to workers to return.
But violent protests broke out in November when the newly-hired staff said management reneged on their promises. Workers clashed with security officers, before the company eventually offered them cash to quit and leave the site.
Analysts said the production woes at iPhone City would speed up the pace of Apple's supply chain diversification away from China.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023
Building a better credit score can be done in five simple ways, which can make borrowing more affordable, writes Lauren Schwahn, a finance writer for Nerdwallet.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.