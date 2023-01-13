World markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains

A man walks by an office building across from a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) A man walks by an office building across from a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?

In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.