

Annabelle Liang, The Associated Press





SINGAPORE -- World markets were mixed Friday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will attempt to soothe a trade dispute that shows no signs of abating.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX index was 0.3 per cent higher at 11,171.96 and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 per cent to 4,946.80. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 0.3 per cent higher at 6,982.09. U.S. stocks were poised for a pessimistic open after the Thanksgiving holiday. It will be open for a half-day on Friday. Futures for the broad S&P 500 index fell 0.2 per cent to 2,643.40. Dow futures dropped 0.3 per cent to 24,388.00.

ASIA'S DAY: South Korea's Kospi shed 0.6 per cent to 2,057.48. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 per cent to 25,927.68 and the Shanghai Composite gave up 2.5 per cent to 2,579.48. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend, adding 0.4 per cent to 5,716.20. Shares fell in Taiwan but rose in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

U.S-CHINA TRADE: Trump and Xi will meet at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina next week. The leaders are hoping to unwind a spiraling dispute over Beijing's technology policy and trade practices. The countries have placed additional tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, fueling worries over softening global growth. It may take more than a meeting to work out deep-seated issues. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. has asked its allies to stop using telecommunications equipment from Huawei, which is Chinese-owned. The report cited people familiar with the matter.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "The highlight for the week ahead is with little doubt the meeting between the head of states of the U.S. and China at the sidelines of the G-20 meeting," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a market commentary. "The result of the meeting into the end of next week is anybody's guess and certainly a reason to drive markets regardless of the outcome," she added.

BREXIT WATCH: Traders will be looking out for more progress on Brexit. The European Union and Britain have agreed in principle to terms for the latter's exit from the bloc and a political declaration on post-Brexit relations. British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing heavy criticism for the 26-page declaration that she says is a "good deal" for the country. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, said it "represents the worst of all worlds".

NISSAN FIRING: Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. has fired Carlos Ghosn as its chairman, after he was arrested for alleged financial improprieties. The powerful executive has been credited for Nissan's revival from near bankruptcy. He will continue to remain chairman of French carmaker Renault, whose shares plunged after Ghosn's arrest and have yet to fully recover. Renault owns 43 per cent of Nissan, and Nissan owns 15 per cent of Renault. Ghosn is also chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which will hold a board meeting next week in reaction.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.22 to $53.41 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.20 to close at $54.63 in New York on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 45 cents to $62.15. It lost 88 cents to $62.60 in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.83 yen from 112.95 yen late Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1383 from $1.1403. The pound eased to $1.2852 from $1.2879.