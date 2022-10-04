World Bank: Ukraine's war-torn economy will sink 35 per cent in 2022
Devastated by Russia's invasion eight months ago, the Ukrainian economy will plunge 35 per cent this year, the World Bank forecast Tuesday.
The war has destroyed factories and farmland and displaced millions of Ukrainians. The World Bank, a 189-country anti-poverty agency, estimates that rebuilding the country will cost at least $349 billion, 1.5 times the size of Ukraine's prewar economy.
"Ukraine continues to need enormous financial support as the war needlessly rages on as well as for recovery and reconstruction projects," said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for Europe and Central Asia.
Still, the bank's assessment for Ukraine's economy marks an upgrade from the 45.1 per cent freefall it forecast in June. And it expects that the Ukrainian economy will return to growth in 2023, expanding 3.3 per cent -- though the outlook is highly uncertain and will depend on the course of the war.
Meanwhile, the Russian economy, hammered by Western sanctions, is expected to shrink both years -- by 4.5 per cent in 2022 and 3.6 per cent next year. In June, however, the bank had predicted the Russian economy would fare even worse this year, shrinking by 8.9 per cent. The energy-producing Russian economy has proven surprisingly resilient, helped by a surge in oil and natural gas prices.
The Washington-based bank expects the emerging economies of Europe and Central Asia collectively to shrink 0.2 per cent this year and eke out growth of just 0.3 per cent in 2023.
The bank's economic assessment for 23 countries in southern and eastern Europe and in Central Asia was an improvement from the 2.9 per cent contraction it predicted for 2022 back in June. The upgrade reflects, in part, the extension of government stimulus programs originally meant to combat the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the outlook for 2023 dimmed from the bank's earlier forecast for 1.5 per cent regional growth.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.
Discussing inheritances with loved ones now more important than ever: experts
When it comes to uncomfortable conversations, matters of inheritance may be near the top of the list. But as the cost of living rises and the generational wage gap grows wider, experts say it is now more important than ever to open up that dialogue.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.