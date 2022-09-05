Workers falling behind as some corporations see record profits, labour leaders say
A record labour shortage and rising wages may seem like good news for workers, but labour leaders say employees aren't seeing the gains that corporations are experiencing amid sky-high inflation.
Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske says workers are feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises.
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate was 7.6 per cent in July, while wages grew by 5.2 per cent over that same period.
Meanwhile, Bruske says corporations in industries like oil and gas have been posting record profits.
According to analysis conducted by David Macdonald, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, corporate profits reached a historically high percentage of the total Canadian economy output in the second quarter this year.
In contrast, Macdonald found that workers' compensation as a share of gross domestic product trended downward, falling to the lowest level since 2006.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.