Workers at some 60 daycare centres in Quebec begin 2-day strike
Children put up their hands for ice cream at a daycare centre in Montreal on Friday, August 18, 2006. (Ian Barrett / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 9:44AM EDT
MONTREAL - About 60 daycare centers in Montreal and Laval will be closed today and Thursday due to a strike.
About 6,000 children are affected by the walkout, which also includes about a dozen daycares in the Eastern Townships southeast of Montreal.
Union members were scheduled to hold a protest starting at about 9:45 a.m. at an intersection near Olympic Stadium in east-end Montreal.
They are upset with the pace of negotiations toward a new contract and say the employer wants to impose cutbacks.
Workers at about 40 other daycares in the Greater Montreal Area have already reached an agreement or are about to reach one.
