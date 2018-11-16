Workers at Quebec-run liquor stores begin weekend-long strike, outlets closed
Stickers cover the entrance to an SAQ outlet as liquor store employees go on strike to press lagging contract negotiations, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in St. Marthe-sur-le-Lac Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 1:21PM EST
MONTREAL - Unionized employees with the Quebec Liquor Corp. walked off the job today and will remain on strike until Monday.
The union says striking employees will picket in front of the 45 stores being kept open by management. The province's liquor monopoly plans to continue filling Internet orders.
The 5,500 unionized workers in roughly 400 retail outlets have slowly escalated their pressure tactics as contract talks lagged.
In addition to six surprise strike days during the summer, store windows have been plastered with union stickers. In some stores, employees turned bottles around so products could not be easily identified and price tags on shelves were flipped upside down.
In September, workers voted 96 per cent in favour of creating a new bank of 18 strike days for use at the union's discretion. Their contract expired on Mar. 31, 2017.
Union president Katia Lelievre said this week her negotiating team remains open to continuing contract talks and criticized management for not doing the same.
