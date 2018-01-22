

Relaxnews





A $165 bottle of 35-year-old whisky has taken the title of best Canadian whisky 2018.

Fans of Canadian whisky, which is typically characterized as lighter and smoother than other whisky styles, may be interested to know that JP Wiser's 35-Year-Old whisky was recently named Whisky of the Year.

Chairman of the judges, Davin de Kergommeaux, described Wiser's 35-year-old tipple as: "An elegant and complex beauty with depth of flavour and no rough edges."

A five-star review on Canadianwhisky.org takes readers on an olfactory and tasting journey of the spirit: "Buttery, almost creamy on the palate, it never loses its brisk peppery edge. After a cornucopia of fall fruit and lush summer hay it settles into a peppery but waxy long and vaguely sweet finish. Several minutes after sipping it, your mouth is still telling you that you have experienced the dram to hold all others up to."

Winners are selected by an independent and blind judging panel.

Other top perfomers include Caribou Crossing, Crown Royal, Collingwood, Forty Creek, Gibson's Finest and Highwood.

JP Wiser's 35-Year-Old whisky retails for about CAD $165.