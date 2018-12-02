

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg





Alberta’s premier will announce Sunday evening whether the province will temporarily cut its oil production to try and reverse the price drop that has seen Alberta crude sell for significantly less than the world price.

Premier Rachel Notley may have hinted at her intentions in an op-ed piece published over the weekend in various Alberta newspapers. She laid out the problem, saying 35 million barrels of Alberta oil are sitting in storage because of transportation backlogs.

“With so much oil just sitting there, unable to be moved, it is being sold at fire-sale prices, around $10 a barrel,” she wrote.

“Other oil products around the world are selling for five, six times more. It’s absurd, economically dangerous, and cannot be allowed to continue.”

The province plans to buy thousands of rail tankers and up to 80 locomotives to get its product flowing, but those measures are not expected to be in place until late 2019.

Notley said building new pipelines would be a long-term solution, but quicker action is needed – either by letting the market sort itself out or by the government stepping in and cutting production. According to Notley, the industry is split on which option should be chosen.

“It is one of the toughest decisions we will make as a province, but I promise you this: your jobs, your kids, and your futures will remain our absolute focus,” she said.

The U.S. is the only country currently purchasing Alberta oil.

Asked about the issue on CTV’s Question Period, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said the government was attempting to help the oil industry by looking for ways to help diversify the market for Alberta oil and by purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“We’re taking every possible tool that we have in our toolbox to bring in more investments,” he said.

One oil market analyst told CTV Edmonton that the province seemed to be “making the best out of a bad situation” and had no true winning moves.

“It is a crisis,” Kevin Birn said.

“Mandatory curtailment is not the good solution, but it may be the only one available to the government.”

Notley is expected to make her announcement at 6 p.m. MST.