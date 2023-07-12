Why the interest rate increased and why it's not 'what workers want to hear'
The Bank of Canada raised key interest rates one-quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday.
This brings the central bank's rate to five per cent, making it the highest in 22 years.
One expert told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday ahead of the hike that "mixed messaging" on inflation would likely play into the bank's decision.
"Certainly when we look at the inflation numbers they've been coming down fairly regularly," David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said, adding lower gas and energy prices are contributing to the drop.
Macdonald said due to past rate hikes, mortgage interest rates and rent are increasing inflation.
"We're in an interesting predicament at this point, that house prices are not falling quickly enough to offset these higher mortgage costs," he said. "And therefore higher interest rates are making inflation slightly worse."
This hike would have a "relatively limited impact" on homeowners, Macdonald said.
"The real factor is how long higher rates stick around. So whether it's four and three-quarters, or five is to some degree neither here nor there," he said. "The question is, how many Canadians are going to be forced to renew with these higher rates?"
Another key area driving inflation is the labour market, Macdonald said.
"While unemployment has gone up over the past two months, that's largely because more people are encouraged by the job market, and they're looking for work, and if you look for work then you count as unemployed," he said.
In the positive labour market, hourly wage rates are increasing faster than the rate of inflation, Macdonald said.
"This continued strength in the job market, I think is likely what will drive a higher interest rate," he said. "More people need to be unemployed…I don't think that's what workers want to hear, but that's what the bank wants to see."
To watch the full interview click the video at the top of this article.
MORE Business News
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
-
opinion
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.