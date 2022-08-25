Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today
Tesla's stock price was set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
The electric car company completed a 3-for-1 stock split after the closing bell Wednesday. So one share now costs a third of what it did a day ago. Tesla closed around $891 on Wednesday, which means it was trading a little under US$300 Thursday.
Tesla approved the split in June, its second such split in the past two years. But before you start celebrating about how one Tesla share is now "cheaper," keep in mind that nothing changes with Tesla's valuation.
The company is still worth more than $930 billion after the split. Shares continue to trade at a lofty multiple of more than 70 times 2022 earnings forecasts — a huge premium to the valuations of traditional auto companies like Ford, GM, Volkswagen and Toyota.
And the stock is still down about 15% this year, as investors worry about growing competition in the EV market from traditional automakers as well as Musk's many possible distractions. (SpaceX. The Boring Company. The Twitter takeover soap opera. The list goes on.)
The only thing that the stock split changed is that existing investors now own three times as many shares of Tesla trading at one third of the price they ended at on Wednesday.
That includes Musk, the world's richest person with a net worth of about $264 billion, according to Forbes. Musk still owns approximately 15% of Tesla's common stock.
Companies with high share prices often split their stocks to make the cost of one share more affordable for individual investors. The rationale is that some investors might be more inclined to buy a stock if it is trading at a lower price.
Amazon, Shopify, Google owner Alphabet and meme stock GameStop have all done splits in the past few months.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.