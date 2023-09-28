Business

    • Why no 'deep, dark recession' is expected in Canada

    A new forecast from Deloitte predicts that Canada's economic struggles will begin to ease next year and by 2025 the Bank of Canada may even begin cutting the key lending rate.

    "We're still looking at pretty stagnant growth… in the near term," Deloitte Canada's Dawn Desjardins, co-author of report, told CTV News Channel's Marcia MacMillan on Thursday. "No deep, dark recession is in our forecast."

    ECONOMY IS SLOWING

    Desjardins said the Bank of Canada's rate increases have started to take hold and consumer spending has started to slow after surprisingly "robust growth" earlier this year.

    Canada's labour markets have also started to "soften," according to Deloitte Canada's chief economist, which hints that slower economic activity is likely in the "near-term" for Canada.

    "As we start to see this weakening in the economy, we think that will be a catalyst for price pressures to ease," she said.

    RATE CUTS IN 2025?

    The weakening of the economy means that consumers will begin to see relief from price pressures, but could also allow the Bank of Canada to pivot away from raising interest rates.

    "We do think that that'll put them in position to start to lower that policy rate," Desjardins said.

    Desjardins predicts that by 2025 a combination of lower inflation and easing interest rates will likely spark a "resurgence" in growth among both consumers and businesses.

    Click the video at the top of this article for what Desjardins thinks is in store for Canada's housing market.

    With files from The Canadian Press 

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    OPINION

    OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

    For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum

    A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News