Business

    • Why are some Canada Post outlets still open during CUPW strike?

    Canada Post employees and supporters rally as they are reflected in a window at Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Canada Post employees and supporters rally as they are reflected in a window at Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.

    The CUPW strike, which began Nov. 15, saw roughly 55,000 Canada Post employees walk off the job in an effort to pressure the organization into negotiations on fair wages, improved safety conditions, maintained defined benefit pension plans and expanded public postal services.

    But not every Canada Post employee is a CUPW member.

    “Post offices (that are) part of a different bargaining group or located at dealer locations remain open during CUPW’s national strike,” confirmed a Canada Post spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.

    The post offices and retail outlets that continue to operate are currently offering limited services including carded item delivery, MoneyGram, money orders, prepaid reloadable cards and e-vouchers.

    “No new mail or parcels will be accepted until the national disruption is over except for parcel returns. There will also be no collection or delivery for any post offices for the duration of a national disruption.”

    As of Wednesday afternoon, Canada Post said it was awaiting a response from CUPW to its “comprehensive framework for reaching negotiated agreements.”

    “The framework includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to the Corporation’s delivery model, while also demonstrating movement on other key issues,” read the Canada Post statement. “We hope to return to the table soon so we can reignite the discussions and, together with the support of mediators, work toward final agreements.

    We understand the impact CUPW’s national strike is having on our employees and so many Canadians. Canada Post remains committed to negotiating new collective agreements that will provide our employees and customers with the certainty they are looking for.”

    The federal government has yet to intervene in the labour dispute despite requests from some agencies, including the Retail Council of Canada, to intercede.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News