Wholesale sales excluding petroleum products and oilseeds and grains down in June

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grains, fell 2.8 per cent to $80.5 billion in June.

The agency says a drop in the miscellaneous subsector led the decline in June as it fell 7.3 per cent to $10.3 billion, weighed down by a 19.4 per cent drop in the agricultural products industry group to $3.3 billion.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector fell 4.2 per cent to $17.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the motor vehicle, parts and accessories subsector dropped 3.1 per cent to $13.2 billion as the motor vehicles industry group fell 4.3 per cent to $10.6 billion.

In constant dollars, sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grains, fell 3.7 per cent in June.

Statistics Canada began including the oilseed and grain industry group as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade earlier this year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until historical data are available for proper monthly and annual analysis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.