WhatsApp limits message forwarding to fight fake news
In this May 25, 2018 file photo, family members grieve by a portrait of Bala Krishna, a 33-year-old motorized rickshaw driver who was killed by a mob inflamed by social media in Jiyapalli village, outside his house at Korremula village, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 10:40AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 11:14AM EST
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has put a limit on message forwarding in a bid to fight fake news.
The Facebook-owned service is limiting the number of times a user can share a message to five.
Until now, users could forward messages to up to 20 times.
WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, introduced the restriction about six months ago in India, after a number of mob lynchings were blamed on fake reports spread via the service.
The firm told the BBC it had made its decision after "carefully" evaluating the results of its half-year-long test in the country.
WhatsApp will roll out an update to activate the new forward limit, starting Monday, WhatsApp’s head of communications Carl Woog told Reuters.
Android users will receive the update first, followed by users of Apple’s iOS.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Chinese accuse McDonald's of supporting Taiwan independence
- Interest rates could stay lower for longer in Europe
- Nearly half of Canadians within $200 of insolvency: survey
- Paying down debt should be priority for low income workers, say experts
- France holds trial over horse meat used in school lunches, frozen lasagna