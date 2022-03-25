What you need to know about accessing your online CRA account this year

Toronto -

It's tax time in Canada again.

Since the last tax season, the CRA has implemented a few changes to its My Account web service.

Here are some things you need to know about accessing your online account and filing your taxes for the 2021 year.

EMAIL ADDRESSES ARE MANDATORY

As of Feb. 7, 2022, the CRA is requiring all My Account users to have an email address on file as an anti-fraud measure. The CRA says this is to ensure that My Account users can get notified when important changes are made to their account.

Adding an email address on file won't affect how you get your notices of assessment (NOA) and other correspondence from the CRA, unless you set your correspondence preference to "electronic mail." Otherwise, you can still choose to get paper NOAs by mail, if you prefer.

If you've signed up to receive CRA mail electronically, be sure to regularly check your junk or spam folders to ensure that you don't miss any important information. Better yet, adding do_not_reply-ne_pas_repondre@cra-arc.gc.ca to your safe senders list will ensure the CRA's emails will arrive in your inbox.

MULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION

Multi-factor authentication, also called two-factor authentication, is a tool that offers a second security check on your account after you've entered your username and password.

The CRA had been rolling out multi-factor authentication to My Account users since 2020. Previously, multi-factor authentication had been an optional feature. But sometime in fall of 2021, the CRA updated its website to indicate that multi-factor authentication is "mandatory for all users who wish to use the CRA sign-in services."

If you've never enabled multi-factor authentication on your CRA account, the website will prompt you to enroll after logging into My Account. You'll have the choice of using a telephone or a passcode grid.

If you choose the telephone option, you'll be prompted to enter a cell or a landline number. Now, when you log into My Account, the CRA will send a one-time passcode through a text message or an automated phone call. Enter the one-time passcode and you'll be logged in.

If you don't have a phone, you can also choose to use a passcode grid for multi-factor authentication. If you enroll with this method, you'll be given a grid of numbered rows and lettered columns, similar to a bingo card, that you can print or save. Each time you log into My Account, the CRA will ask for three letter and number combinations on your grid to be used as your one-time passcode.

A NEW LOOK FOR MY ACCOUNT

The CRA has rolled out My Account Beta, introducing a new user interface for the online service. If you'd like to give the beta a try, sign into My Account and click "Try the new My Account BETA."

You can switch back to the full version of My Account at any time. If you choose to use the new interface, be aware that some services, such as COVID-19 benefits, may not yet be available on the beta website.

BE AWARE OF SCAMS

It's important to be vigilant of fraudulent emails, text messages and phone calls from scammers masquerading as CRA agents. The CRA has a list of guidelines on its website to make it easy for you to identify a fraudulent communication.

If you've received something that appears to be from the CRA, you can call the CRA to confirm whether or not the communication was genuine. You can also check your mailbox on the My Account portal, which will also have all official correspondences from the CRA.