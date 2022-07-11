What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage

What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.