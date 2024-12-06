What does a weak Canadian dollar mean for travellers?
Do you have plans to travel this holiday season?
As the Canadian dollar loses ground against major global currencies, some travellers are beginning to feel the pressure. A weaker dollar translates to less purchasing power abroad, which can make trips to popular destinations like the United States, Europe, or even tropical getaways more expensive than in previous years.
Whether you’re dreaming of an international escape or a cozy Canadian getaway, I’ll explain how current exchange rates can impact your travel plans. I’ll also share tips to help you plan smarter and protect your wallet.
What does a weaker dollar mean for Canadians?
The Bank of Montreal’s latest Real Financial Progress Index revealed that 79 per cent of Canadians are planning to cut their holiday budgets this year. This includes spending on gifts, dinner parties, and even travel for vacation or to see family.
In early November, the loonie fell to a four-year low, and some experts believe the dollar will remain low through the end of the year.
For those planning to travel internationally for the holiday, the effect this has on exchange rates could be especially impactful. For example, with a depreciated dollar, exchanging your money for U.S. dollars or euros means you’ll get less value for each dollar spent. This directly impacts how much you’ll pay for:
- Flights
- Hotels
- Meals
- Taxis and transport
- Entertainment
Additionally, international travel packages often factor in currency exchange rates, which could push costs higher for those booking through a travel agency or buying all-inclusive packages.
At home, even the usual holiday expenses, like buying groceries or shopping for gifts, may feel pricier than you may remember in previous years. This could be one of the reasons why thrifting and buying from overseas retailers like Shein or Temu have become particularly popular this holiday season.
Strategies to save on international travel
Although the Canadian dollar is weakening, the changes aren’t necessarily drastic on a small scale. For example, in January 2024, USD $1 was equivalent to CAD $1.33. As of Dec. 4, 2024, USD $1 was equivalent to CAD $1.40.
This represents a 5.2 per cent increase in cost and expenses if you plan on travelling to the U.S.
So if you paid $2,500 for a round trip to the U.S. last holiday season, that same trip would now cost you around $2,630.
The key to strategizing your international travel is to find creative ways to offset this small increase. Here are some ideas you can try to incorporate as you travel this holiday season.
1. Book ahead of time
Try to avoid booking last-minute flights and hotels, as companies typically increase their rates the closer you get to the actual travel date. By booking a couple of weeks in advance, you can save hundreds on your tickets and lodging.
2. Use a travel rewards credit card
If you have a credit card that offers cashback on travel expenses like planes, hotel stays, eating out, or ridesharing, now is a great time to use it. The extra percentage of cashback you’ll earn can offset your reduced purchasing power in the form of rewards that you can apply to your credit card balance or use for future expenses.
3. Ditch the hotel for a local stay
When travelling internationally, staying in a hotel typically provides the easiest, most carefree experience. However, you’re going to pay a premium price for the extra amenities.
By contrast, you can often save quite a bit by booking a local Airbnb or VRBO listing in the region where you’re travelling. Just be sure to do your research and book with a host who’s received positive reviews. Also, do some research into the neighbourhood you’ll potentially be staying in.
Another great reason to do this is that you can often stay in a home that provides a full kitchen, allowing you to cook more and eat out less, which can save you hundreds of dollars over the course of a week.
4. Pick a more affordable destination
As much as you may want to visit the sunny shores of Hawaii, the U.S. islands are also very expensive (even for those with U.S. Dollars).
A great alternative could be to visit a more tropical destination like Mexico or the Dominican Republic. While you might not save a lot on the plane tickets themselves, the cost to stay, eat, and enjoy activities is likely going to be significantly more affordable while providing beautiful beaches, clear water, and a perfect escape from the icy winter storms.
What’s next for the Canadian dollar?
Unfortunately, it’s hard to predict exactly where the loonie will end up in the near future. From impending changes to U.S. foreign policy to other global events, a number of factors could push the Canadian dollar down or lift it higher.
The best thing we can all do now is to stick to solid budgeting principles and do our best to save and invest where we can.
Christopher Liew is a CFA Charterholder and former financial advisor. He writes personal finance tips for thousands of daily Canadian readers at Blueprint Financial.
Do you have a question, tip or story idea about personal finance? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO heads into third day as new clues emerge
As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest U.S. health insurers moved into its third day Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
Canada's list of banned guns is expanding. Here's what you need to know
Canada is expanding its federal ban on firearms, adding 324 makes and models of guns to the prohibited weapons list, effective immediately.
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
What is still being delivered? What to know about the Canada Post strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
Canada
-
Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
-
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
-
Canada's list of banned guns is expanding. Here's what you need to know
Canada is expanding its federal ban on firearms, adding 324 makes and models of guns to the prohibited weapons list, effective immediately.
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Polytechnique Montreal will pay tribute to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago.
-
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
World
-
Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with carol service
The Princess of Wales will take another step Friday in her return to public life following cancer treatment as she hosts her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Another health insurer taking precautions after shooting of CEO in New York
The investigation into and search for the masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of UnitedHealthcare has moved into its third day. Here's the latest.
-
German island festival passes peacefully after criticism over practice of men hitting women
An annual festival on a German North Sea island that had drawn criticism over a practice of men hitting women with cow's horns passed without reports of assaults this year, police said Friday.
-
Elon Musk funded a super PAC comparing Trump's position on abortion to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's
Elon Musk was the sole funder of a super PAC formed less than a month before the election that focused on advertising intended to convince voters that Donald Trump 's stance on abortion was akin to that of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
-
Catholic nun among 25 arrested in mob bust in northern Italy
A Catholic nun with the Sisters of Charity Institute in Milan was among 25 people arrested early Thursday morning for a litany of mafia-related crimes, including aiding and abetting extortion, drug trafficking, receiving stolen goods, usury, tax crimes and money laundering.
-
Trump names former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he has selected former U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to serve as his ambassador to China, leaning on a former business executive turned politician to serve as the administration's envoy to America's most potent economic and military adversary.
Politics
-
Canada will appoint a new Arctic ambassador and open two new consulates in the region
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
-
Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
-
Poilievre calls on House to back Singh's 'wise' words in no-confidence motion
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he agrees with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on one thing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are too weak to fight for Canadians.
Health
-
Congo 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Public health officials in Africa urged caution Thursday as Congo's health minister said the government was on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
-
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
-
Canadian life expectancy up, but still below 2012 levels
The average Canadian can expect to live 81.7 years, according to new death data from Statistics Canada. That’s higher than the previous year, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Sci-Tech
-
Handwriting may solve a 700-year-old mystery, experts believe
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
-
NASA pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again
NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo.
-
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Calgary director Kiana Rawji turns her lens toward slums of Nairobi with 'Mama of Manyatta'
Two films shot in Kenya by a director and writer based in Brooklyn who grew up in Calgary are getting their Calgary premiere screening Saturday.
Business
-
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
-
Sask. government bans employers from taking tips from workers, limits sick note requests
The provincial government announced a host of new employment rules on Wednesday, including banning employers from keeping tips from their workers.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
-
'Kind of surreal to me that I own a movie theatre': N.S. cinema keeps cameras rolling
A small theatre in Amherst, N.S., is fighting to keep the magic of cinema alive in the community amid stiff competition from larger chains.
-
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Sports
-
Manny Pacquiao, winner of titles in a record 8 weight classes, elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
Manny Pacquiao, who won titles in a record eight weight classes from flyweight to super welterweight while becoming one of boxing's biggest draws, was elected Thursday to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
-
Jays slugger Guerrero wins 2024 Tip O'Neill award as top Canadian player
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the 2024 winner of the Tip O'Neill award.
-
Toronto Tempo unveiled as handle for new WNBA team as leak accelerates unveiling
Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle officially unveiled with some haste Thursday morning after it was leaked the previous day.
Autos
-
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
-
More than 200,000 SUVs recalled in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
-
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
Local Spotlight
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Calgary director Kiana Rawji turns her lens toward slums of Nairobi with 'Mama of Manyatta'
Two films shot in Kenya by a director and writer based in Brooklyn who grew up in Calgary are getting their Calgary premiere screening Saturday.
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Vancouver
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
Toronto
-
Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.
-
5 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Ancaster jewelry store
Hamilton police say five suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an Ancaster jewelry store on Thursday night.
-
Police charge mother with alleged abduction of seven-year-old daughter following custody dispute
A Toronto mother has been charged criminally after she allegedly abducted her seven-year-old daughter following a court’s decision to grant the girl’s father full custody.
Calgary
-
Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance
A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Slushy roads and slippery sidewalks as freeze-thaw cycle continues
Warm westerly winds provided a boost in temperatures for communities along the Alberta foothills, including Calgary, where it hit 9 C as early as 5 a.m.
-
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line will open on Jan. 6 with five-day service
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
Christmas Cheer Breakfast raises $150K for Ottawa families
The Christmas Cheer Breakfast, a cherished holiday tradition in the nation’s capital, returned Thursday to raise funds for local organizations like the Ottawa Food Bank.
-
Three eastern Ontario boards of health to merge into new South East Health Unit
Three eastern Ontario health units will be merging into a single health unit in the new year.
Montreal
-
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Polytechnique Montreal will pay tribute to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago.
-
A timeline of the legacy of the Montreal massacre
The Montreal massacre, which took place 35 years ago, sparked a national discussion about violence against women and drove major public policy changes, especially around gun control.
-
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
Edmonton
-
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
Heat, water issues close Canada Place, delay passport pickups for Edmontonians
Canada Place in downtown Edmonton was closed to tenants and the public on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices fall in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gasoline decreased in all three Maritime provinces on Friday.
-
West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charge man following traffic stop
West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charged a man with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and seized drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.
-
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
Winnipeg
-
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Winnipeg stabbing
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier in the week.
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Regina
-
Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
-
Sask. government bans employers from taking tips from workers, limits sick note requests
The provincial government announced a host of new employment rules on Wednesday, including banning employers from keeping tips from their workers.
-
Two charged, wanted in connection to man's death on Saskatchewan First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP say two men have now been charged and are wanted in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation in the province's southeast
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due heating issue
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
Century-old human remains found at Hanover construction site
The remains of a child buried in Hanover about a century ago have been unearthed at a construction site.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
-
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
London
-
Three suspects still sought, one arrested in break-and-enter, shooting investigation
The London police continue to search for three suspects in connection to a break-and-enter and shooting investigation that took place last month.
-
Human remains found at Hanover construction site
The Hanover Police Service is investigating human remains that were dug up at a construction site.
-
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
Barrie
-
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
-
School bus cancellations in central Ontario
A snow day has been called for students in most of central Ontario.
Windsor
-
How to stay safe this holiday season
Health Canada is advocating for safety this holiday season, providing some tips so you can stay vigilant.
-
Property crimes down, crimes against people up: WPS
The November statistics released by Windsor police show property crimes are down and crimes against people are up.
-
34-year-old man charged in fraud investigation
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fraud investigation on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
-
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
-
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault College health students showcase their work
Sault College students from three different health-care programs had the opportunity to present their work to local industry leaders at the institute’s second Health Care Research Showcase.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
-
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.