The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 3:23PM EST
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Inc. has announced its first flights to mainland Europe.
The Calgary-based airline says daily direct flights will begin May 31 to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris from Halifax Stanfield International Airport. That's on top of a new route between Halifax and Gatwick Airport in London that gets underway April 29.
WestJet began flights to Europe several years ago with service to Dublin, Glasgow and London.
The Halifax routes will be flown by its new Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft.
WestJet also has four wide-body 767s and expects delivery of 787 Dreamliners to begin in 2019.
Ed Sims, WestJet's executive vice-president, commercial, says venturing to London and now Paris is an indication of the airline's ambitious growth plans as it moves toward becoming a global network carrier.
WestJet currently serves 16 cities from Halifax Stanfield -- up from six in 2013, including 10 Canadian, two transborder, one international and three European destinations.
