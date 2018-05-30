WestJet says system outage partially resolved, experiencing some delays
A pilot taxis a WestJet plane to a gate on Monday, February 3, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 30, 2018 3:11PM EDT
CALGARY - WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has partially resolved a computer system outage and has started to resume regular operations.
The airline says some flights have been delayed and it is experiencing longer lines at check-in because of the issue.
WestJet recommended passengers arrive early at the airport and check their flight status ahead of time because of the problems.
Travellers had reported on Twitter that there were long lines and kiosks off-line at some airports, as well as issues with booking on the company's website.
Last October, the airline said computer problems caused delays for dozens of flights.
The situation has been partially resolved and we are starting to resume regular operations at this time. Some flights have been delayed and we are experiencing longer lines at check-in. We’re working hard to get everyone going and thank our guests for their patience this morning.— WestJet (@WestJet) May 30, 2018
