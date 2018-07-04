WestJet reviewing baggage policy after customer calls it discriminatory
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 2:27PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 4, 2018 2:41PM EDT
TORONTO - WestJet says it is reviewing its baggage policy after a customer complained that it discriminated against travellers from certain countries.
At issue is an airline policy that prevents travellers to Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago from checking in more than two bags, unless the extra luggage is "a golf bag containing golf clubs."
Jared Walker tweeted about the policy after his 62-year-old mother was prevented from bringing an oversized bag on a trip to Jamaica to attend a funeral.
Walker says the policy is "absurd" and shows preferential treatment to tourists, as opposed to travellers returning to their country of origin.
WestJet says the baggage policy was in place for Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago "due to the amount of access checked baggage brought by guests travelling to these particular destinations."
The company says it's reviewing the rules related to golf bags, recognizing that "the optics are poor."
Thanks for reaching out @WestJet. This policy (which is more than just bad "optics") needs to be changed cross-industry, wherever it exists.— Jared A. Walker (@JAWalker) July 4, 2018
You may not have intended to discriminate, but now you've heard from customers & the public. Please make concrete commitments to change.
