WestJet, pilot union agree to settlement process with mediator
In this file photo, a WestJet Boeing 737-700 arrives at Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 3, 2014. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 8:53PM EDT
CALGARY -- The threat of a strike by WestJet pilots appears to be over.
The Calgary-based airline and the union that represents the pilots say they have agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator.
WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association say if necessary they have agreed to use final and binding arbitration.
In a joint release the airline and union say WestJet guests can now book and travel with confidence.
The two sides had resumed contract talks on Tuesday.
The pilots were legally able to launch a strike last Saturday, but committed not to disrupt passenger travel plans over the Victoria Day long weekend as a goodwill gesture.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- CP Rail talks set to resume in Calgary after unions reject railway offer
- Ready or not, Canadian business may face sanctions under EU's GDPR privacy law
- BNN: MedMen set to become one of biggest Canadian-listed pot firms next week
- Canada's pot industry gets a new supporter: Snoop Dogg
- Pot is about to become big business, but not everyone will win: B.C. ex-premier