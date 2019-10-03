

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after a U.S. regulator ordered inspections on American fleets.

Calgary-based WestJet says it has 43 aircraft that fall under an inspection directive issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Thursday.

The company says it has had no structural cracks on its 737 NG fleet and expects minimal disruption from the inspections.

Sunwing Vacations Inc., which did not immediately return a request for comment, has more than 40 of the Boeing 737 NG aircraft in its fleet.

Air Canada says it does not have any of the Boeing 737 NG planes.

The inspection order comes as Boeing remains under scrutiny after two deadly crashes led to a grounding of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.