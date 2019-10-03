WestJet inspecting Boeing 737 NG for cracks after U.S. FAA directive
A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:45AM EDT
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after a U.S. regulator ordered inspections on American fleets.
Calgary-based WestJet says it has 43 aircraft that fall under an inspection directive issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Thursday.
The company says it has had no structural cracks on its 737 NG fleet and expects minimal disruption from the inspections.
Sunwing Vacations Inc., which did not immediately return a request for comment, has more than 40 of the Boeing 737 NG aircraft in its fleet.
Air Canada says it does not have any of the Boeing 737 NG planes.
The inspection order comes as Boeing remains under scrutiny after two deadly crashes led to a grounding of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Colleges got US$60M-plus from OxyContin family: AP exclusive
- Spain launches US$330 million plan after Thomas Cook collapse
- Reports say Boeing insider filed safety complaint about Max
- Toronto home sales in September up from year ago, prices also rise
- 1 in 25 Canadians use cannabis during working hours, poll finds