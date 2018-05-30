WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage
A pilot taxis a WestJet plane to a gate on Monday, February 3, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 12:38PM EDT
CALGARY - WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it's experiencing a computer system outage that is expected to cause delays in its operations.
The airline recommends travellers arrive early at the airport and check their flight status ahead of time.
Travellers have reported on Twitter that there are long lines and kiosks off-line at some airports, as well as issues with booking on the company's website.
The incident comes after the airline said last October computer problems caused delays for dozens of flights.
We are experiencing an IT system outage that is affecting several systems. We are working on it, but delays are expected. Please arrive early at airport if you are travelling today & check flight status at https://t.co/p47pxg3aMq More updates to come.— WestJet (@WestJet) May 30, 2018
