WestJet announces system-wide outage causing delays, 1 cancellation
WestJet announced on Saturday evening that a system-wide outage is causing a "number of delays," and has led to one cancelled flight.
“We are actively working to get systems back up and running and anticipate service will be restored shortly,” the airline said on its Twitter account.
Many WestJet passengers appear to have been waiting for hours to board planes, with some missing connections, according to several social media posts on Twitter.
One passenger said she was on "hour five" of waiting at Calgary International Airport.
Calgary International Airport, calling it a "global IT outage" has also warned passengers flying through YYC about potential delays, as did Vancouver International Airport.
WestJet also experienced a system outage in July due to a train derailment, which led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad.
There have been no recent updates as to when the outage will be resolved.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.