WestJet Airlines reports fourth-quarter profit down from year ago
A WestJet plane sits on the tarmac at Calgary Airport on in this 2010 file photo. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 7:10AM EST
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. saw its fourth-quarter profit fall compared with a year ago as its costs rose.
The airline says it earned $48.5 million or 42 cents per diluted share for the last three months of 2017, down from a profit of $55.2 million or 47 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly $1.12 billion, up from nearly $1.02 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of 42 cents per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.
The results came as WestJet's cost per available seat mile rose 5.5 per cent to 13.57 cents, up from 12.86 cents in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding the cost of fuel and employee profit sharing, the cost per available seat mile increased 3.6 per cent to 10.23 cents compared with 9.87 cents a year earlier.
WestJet grew capacity measured by available seat miles by 5.6 per cent compared with a year earlier, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles climbed 8.8 per cent.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- U.S. trade gap hits $566 billion in 2017, highest since 2008
- January home sales in Greater Toronto Area down 22 per cent from year ago
- Trump highlights his financial skill, goes silent on markets
- North American stock markets in the red in volatile day following big plunge
- WestJet Airlines reports fourth-quarter profit down from year ago