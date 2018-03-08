WestJet Airlines chief executive Gregg Saretsky retires, replaced by Ed Sims
In this file photo, a WestJet Boeing 737-700 arrives at Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 3, 2014. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 9:32AM EST
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. says chief executive Gregg Saretsky is retiring effective today.
Saretsky joined WestJet in June 2009 as vice-president, WestJet Vacations, and became chief executive in March 2010.
Under Saretsky's leadership, WestJet nearly doubled its fleet, launched WestJet Encore and started service to Europe.
The airline says he is being replaced by Ed Sims, WestJet's current executive vice-president commercial, who has also been appointed to the airline's board of directors.
Sims joined WestJet in May 2017 after serving as CEO of Airways, New Zealand's air navigation service provider.
He also had held senior positions with Tui, Thomas Cook, Virgin Groups and Air New Zealand.
