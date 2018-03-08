

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. says chief executive Gregg Saretsky is retiring effective today.

Saretsky joined WestJet in June 2009 as vice-president, WestJet Vacations, and became chief executive in March 2010.

Under Saretsky's leadership, WestJet nearly doubled its fleet, launched WestJet Encore and started service to Europe.

The airline says he is being replaced by Ed Sims, WestJet's current executive vice-president commercial, who has also been appointed to the airline's board of directors.

Sims joined WestJet in May 2017 after serving as CEO of Airways, New Zealand's air navigation service provider.

He also had held senior positions with Tui, Thomas Cook, Virgin Groups and Air New Zealand.