Western Union resumes limited money transfers to Cuba
Western Union said Wednesday it has resumed remittance services between the U.S. and Cuba in a limited capacity after two years of the essential economic lifeline being severed.
The company stopped the money transfers in 2020 after then President Donald Trump tightened long-standing U.S. on Cuba. The Biden administration has loosed a handful of the Trump-era restrictions, including remittance payments, but has still left many in place.
"The close connection between our U.S. customers and their families living in Cuba, together with the role our services play in helping create better lives, are inextricably linked," said Gabriella Fitzgerald, president of Western Union North America. "We are delighted to offer this critical connection once again for our customers."
The test phase is being rolled out in select locations in Miami, and transfers can be sent to three government-operated banks in Cuba -- Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano SA and Banco de Credito y Comercio.
Western Union said payments cannot be sent online, a widely used alternative, and money can only be transferred in dollars. Payments are also limited to $2,000 a day, and money must be picked up with a Cuban ID card, Fitzgerald said in a news release.
The reopening of remittance payments could offer Cuban families key economic support during a time of record economic crisis in the Caribbean nation, one of a number of factors fueling a migratory exodus from the island.
The migration has put political pressure on the Biden administration as a record number of Cubans arrive to the U.S. southern border, also prompting new dialogues with the Cuban government.
The suspension in remittance payments had added significant hurdles to the island's economic recovery efforts following the pandemic.
Cubans abroad would often have to resort to creative techniques to get money to relatives on the island, such as sending money through bitcoin trading apps or lugging large amounts of cash on flights back home.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.