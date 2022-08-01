West Virginia cities, counties reach US$400M settlement with drug firms
West Virginia cities and counties reached a US$400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors, lawyers announced Monday.
In a lawsuit in state court, the cities and counties accused the distributors of fuelling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
The funds will be distributed over 12 years.
"This is a monumental settlement for the state of West Virginia, and it's been a battle that's been waged by a lot of families, a lot of communities," Wheeling attorney Bob Fitzsimmons told news outlets. "A lot of bad things have happened as a result of the opioid epidemic."
Fitzsimmons and Huntington attorney Paul Farrell Jr. said the individual counties and municipalities still must approve the settlement.
Lauren Esposito, vice-president of external and executive communications for AmerisourceBergen, said the settlement will avoid years of litigation and help get resources to areas affected by opioid misuse, as well as make sure health-care facilities are able to access medications that patients and providers need, news outlets reported.
Cardinal Health said in an emailed statement, "We remain committed to being a part of the solution to the opioid epidemic and believe this settlement agreement will help provide necessary relief to West Virginia communities in need."
McKesson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.
Last month, a federal judge ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims. They are not included in the settlement announced Monday and plan to appeal the ruling that rejected most arguments made against the drug companies.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Some grocery products see price drops, despite sky-high inflation
While Canadians are feeling the pocketbook pain of soaring inflation, some products, such as chicken and tomatoes, have actually gotten cheaper in recent months.
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.