Weekend Unlimited wins lottery for POT stock symbol
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 8:30AM EST
VANCOUVER -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. is the winner of the lottery for the POT stock trading symbol.
The marijuana company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Weekend Unlimited has been trading under the symbol YOLO.
It expects to begin trading with the new symbol on Monday, subject to confirmation by the CSE.
The lottery was held by the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, along with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Aequitas NEO Exchange, due to "significant demand" for the catchy stock symbol.
The POT symbol became available after Potash Corp. merged with Agrium Inc. to become Nutrien Ltd., which now trades under NTR.
