Wealthsimple laying off 13 per cent of staff amid 'immense volatility'
Wealthsimple is laying off 13 per cent of its workforce as the financial services company joins the slew of global technology businesses facing market "immense volatility."
In a letter sent to staff of the Toronto-based business on Wednesday, chief executive Michael Katchen said 159 of the 1,262 people who work for Wealthsimple will depart the company through the move.
He positioned the cuts as part of the fallout from months of seeing the market soar and Wealthsimple grow at an "unprecedented" rate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's valuation hit $5 billion and it raised $750 million from a star-studded list of investors including rapper Drake and actors Ryan Reynolds and Michael J. Fox, as money poured into the tech sector during the health crisis.
"Of course volatility works both ways, and we're seeing the other side of it now as the pandemic market conditions unwind," Katchen wrote to workers.
"Many of our clients are living through a period of market uncertainty they've never experienced before."
The changing conditions mean the company will now focus more heavily on core businesses, like investing and banking, and products he believes will power financial innovation, like those within the crypto industry.
Wealthsimple will reduce its investment in other areas like peer-to-peer payments, tax, and merchant services and restructuring teams dedicated to recruiting, marketing, client success and research, Katchen added.
"Today is going to be hard -- there's no getting around it," he said, in his note. "But our mission has never been more important."
Wealthsimple's job cuts come as global technology companies are bracing for a market correction and possible recession as the exuberance around tech stocks is fading and some share prices have plummeted 50 per cent from their COVID-19 highs.
Netflix, Klarna, Cameo and Bolt are among those that have already conducted layoffs, though many others are freezing hiring.
Technology incubators including the DMZ in Toronto and Communitech in Waterloo, Ont. are advising startups to bolster their cash reserves, prepare for fewer investments from venture capitalists and focus on revenue-generating segments of their businesses.
Wealthsimple was founded in 2014 by Katchen and is primarily owned by Power Corp.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.