Weaker commodities push S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning; U.S. markets up

Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as the energy and base metal sectors fell amid lower prices for oil and other commodities, while U.S. stock markets pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.48 points at 21,085.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 283.06 points at 33,228.30. The S&P 500 index was up 51.44 points at 4,224.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 226.92 points at 12,808.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.00 cents US compared with 78.27 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$8.80 at US$94.21 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$4.54 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$44.60 at US$1,916.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.