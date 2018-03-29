Waterloo-based InTheChat partners with Apple for beta business service
In this Sept. 15, 2017, photo, the iOS 11 control center is displayed on the iPhone 8 Plus in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 5:52PM EDT
WATERLOO, Ont. -- A Waterloo-based company is helping power a service Apple is testing that lets users contact businesses through the iOS Messages app.
InTheChat says it is one of six customer service platforms that offers integration with Apple's Business Chat service that is currently in beta in the U.S.
The company says it is the lone Canadian customer service platform enabled for Business Chat.
Business Chat lets users search for a business in Maps, Safari, Search and Siri and then gives them the option to ask questions about that business in a Messages window.
If they choose to ask questions, InTheChat routes their inquiries to an automated assistant or live agent to speedily answer questions or help them make purchases with Apple Pay within the service.
InTheChat offers digital technology that often involves self-service automation, routing and bot integration partnerships.
