Walmart Canada has been ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for selling contaminated food after a devastating wildfire in northern Alberta two years ago.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 2:26PM EDT
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - Walmart Canada has been ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for selling contaminated food after a devastating wildfire in northern Alberta two years ago.
Some of the charges against Walmart included failing to dispose of food items -- including candy, potato chips, beans and condiments -- after the Fort McMurray fire in May 2016.
An agreed statement of facts presented in Fort McMurray provincial court shows there were originally 174 charges, but that number was reduced to 10.
Walmart Canada and loss prevention manager Darren Kenyon were each fined $2,000 per offence.
In a statement, Walmart Canada spokesman Rob Nichol says the company didn't adequately carry out an order from Alberta Health Services.
The health authority said food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, ash, soot, fire retardants, water and loss of power.
