TORONTO -- Walmart Canada is facing backlash after customers discovered an “All Lives Matter” T-shirt for sale on the company's website.

Twitter users demanded an explanation from the company after links to the T-shirt’s listing on Walmart’s website were posted.

“Are you kidding me, @Walmart Canada???” Twitter user Kate Udle wrote. “Disgusting. Do better.”

The phrase “All Lives Matter” was coined as a dismissive response to the “Black Lives Matter” movement and has been widely criticized for its racist connotations.

In a response to Udle’s tweet, Walmart Canada said the shirt “was sold and shipped by a third party seller.

“We've forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Walmart Canada directly for comment.

Other Twitter users pointed out that this is far from the only product bearing the “All Lives Matter” slogan or similar slogans. The website hosts listings for numerous “Blue Lives Matter” shirts, prints and even underwear, as well as products that say “Police Lives Matter.”

This is not the first time the company has come under fire for designs by a third-party seller that were listed on their website through the Walmart Marketplace.

Last December, the company removed several listings and apologized after receiving complaints about “naughty” Christmas sweater designs that appeared to show Santa Claus sitting in front of lines of cocaine.