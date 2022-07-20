Wall Street takes a pause, stocks are mixed after big rally
Wall Street takes a pause, stocks are mixed after big rally
Wall Street is taking a pause on Wednesday, a day after rallying to its best day in weeks, following a mixed set of profit reports from big U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 was drifting between small gains and losses and was down 0.3% in early trading, a day after soaring 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 142 points, or 0.4%, at 31,684, a little past 10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.
Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits.
Stocks tumbled roughly 20% from their highs this year because of worries about rising interest rates, and proof that profits can remain strong would provide a big support for markets. On the other hand, warnings about upcoming weakness could kick off another leg downward.
Companies have mostly been topping profit expectations so far this reporting season, as is usually the case.
Nasdaq, the company behind its namesake trading exchange, jumped 5.1% after delivering stronger profit and revenue than Wall Street expected. Comerica, the Dallas-based financial services company, added 0.9% after it also reported stronger-than-expected results.
Netflix rose 1.2% after it said it lost fewer subscribers during the spring than expected. It, though, remains the worst stock in the S&P 500 for the year, down by roughly two thirds.
On the losing end was Baker Hughes, which tumbled 11.6% after it reported weaker results for the spring than analysts expected. Northern Trust fell 5.4% after its profit fell short of forecasts.
In Europe, stocks were slipping amid worries about whether Russia would restrict supplies of natural gas headed for the region after some maintenance on a key pipeline is scheduled to end Thursday. Germany's DAX dropped 0.7%, and French stocks dipped 0.6%.
The continent is also preparing for the first increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank in 11 years on Thursday, as it tries to beat back inflation.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has already hiked rates three times this year, by increasing margins each time. When it meets next week, investors say the only question is if it raises its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points or opts for a mega-hike of a full percentage point.
Such increases to rates make borrowing more expensive, which slows the economy. The hope is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks can deftly find the middle ground where the economy slows enough to whip inflation but not enough to cause a recession.
Some parts of the economy are already slowing because of the rate hikes, particularly the housing industry. A report on Wednesday morning showed that sales of previously occupied homes weakened last month by more than economists expected.
In the bond market, the yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for the Fed's actions, fell to 3.19% from 3.24% late Tuesday. The 10-year yield slipped to 2.97% from 3.01%.
------
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
How will the Bank of Canada interest rate hike affect your life?
What impact will the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike have on your life? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?
There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.