Wall Street slumps to worst day in weeks; bitcoin touches record before tumbling

'I'm too far away:' 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Big Tech stocks pulled Wall Street down to its worst day in three weeks. The S&P 500 fell one per cent Tuesday, its second straight drop after closing last week at an all-time high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost one per cent, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.7 per cent. Apple was one of the heaviest weights on the market. It's been struggling on worries about sluggish iPhone sales in China. Microsoft, Tesla and other influential stocks also sank. Treasury yields fell after U.S. economic data was weaker than expected. Bitcoin touched a record high before tumbling.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Sinking Big Tech stocks are pulling Wall Street toward its worst day in three weeks on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 was 1.3 per cent lower in late trading and on track for a second straight loss after closing last week at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 473 points, or 1.2 per cent, with an hour remaining in trading, and the Nasdaq composite was two per cent lower.
Apple's drop of 2.9 per cent was one of the heaviest weights on the market. It's been struggling on worries about sluggish iPhone sales in China, where tough competition and a faltering overall economy are challenging it.
Apple is one of several Big Tech stocks that's struggled recently under the weight of much higher expectations after running much higher in price over the last year. A select group known as the "Magnificent Seven" has been responsible for the vast majority of the S&P 500'ls leap to all-time highs. Drops on Tuesday of 3.3 per cent for Microsoft, 2.3 per cent for Amazon and 4.5 per cent for Tesla were also among the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.
Piling into tech stocks has become one of the most popular moves on Wall Street among both mutual funds and hedge funds, according to strategists at Barclays Capital. That can raise the risk of sharp drops later when the momentum breaks. And the pressure is high on the Magnificent Seven to at least meet expectations to justify their big stock gains.
MicroStrategy fell 17.4 per cent after it said it will raise US$600 million in debt, which it will use to buy more bitcoin and for "general corporate purposes."
Bitcoin briefly rose above $69,000 Tuesday, surpassing its record set in 2021, before pulling back toward $60,000. It had been surging in part because of new exchange-traded funds that offer easier access for investors to the cryptocurrency. It had roughly tripled over the last 12 months, but it's notorious for huge swings in both directions that can happen painfully and suddenly.
Target was helping to limit the market's losses after climbing 11.8 per cent. It reported a bigger jump in profit for the end of 2023 than analysts expected as it held the line on some expenses.
New York Community Bancorp was also rising, up 17.6 per cent, a day after it plunged 23 per cent. The bank is under pressure because of losses tied to investments it has related to commercial real estate. It's also under heavier regulatory scrutiny because of its purchase of much of Signature Bank, one of the banks that fell in last year's mini-crisis for the industry.
Several analysts still say NYCB's problems are likely unique to it, more than a signal of coming trouble for banks broadly, particularly after U.S. government efforts last year to bolster the industry. But if interest rates remain high, more pressure could build on the entire industry.
Hopes for coming cuts to interest rates got a boost after a report in the morning showed growth for U.S. construction, health care and other services industries slowed by more last month than economists expected.
Perhaps more importantly for the market, the report also said prices paid by services businesses rose at a slower pace in February than in January. A separate report, meanwhile, said U.S. factory orders weakened by more in January than expected.
Wall Street's hope has been that the economy will continue plugging along, but not at such a strong pace that it keeps upward pressure on inflation. That's because traders want the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, something it's hinted it will do only if inflation cools decisively toward its two per cent target.
Following Tuesday's reports, bets built among traders that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in June. The Fed's main rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of grinding down inflation. Any cuts would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give testimony before Congress later this week, which could further sway expectations for when cuts to rates could begin.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.13 per cent from 4.22 per cent late Monday.
In stock markets abroad, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 2.6 per cent after China's premier said the country's target for economic growth this year is around five per cent, in line with expectations. .
Li Qiang, addressing the opening meeting of China's National People's Congress, also said Beijing would issue 1 trillion yuan (US$139 billion) in long-term bonds to help bridge funding gaps, provide support to financially strapped local governments and invest in both advanced technology and in social support and education.
But the government's intention to keep its deficit at three per cent the size of China's overall economy may have disappointed investors hoping for more aggressive action.
Stocks in Shanghai inched up by 0.3 per cent, while indexes were modestly lower across much of the rest of the world.
------
AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
Ontario’s opposition is proposing legislation that would prevent companies from putting liens on homes in exchange for renting of heating or ventilation appliances.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
For some Canadians, spring weather means the arrival of allergy season. After a warmer-than-usual winter, have your allergies started earlier than usual? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before a Michigan school shooting is headed to trial, accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the teen from killing four students and wounding others.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their parties' nominations Tuesday during the biggest day of the primary campaign, despite many voters preferring something other than a November rematch from four years ago.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is dispatching 140 state troopers throughout Florida, including Miami Beach, in an effort to curb outbreaks of spring break violence.
Russia's spymaster said Tuesday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes, a statement that appeared to reflect the Kremlin's efforts to assuage international outrage over the death of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe.
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
Nunavut and the federal government are spending nearly $36 million to improve access to health care in the territory.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
For some Canadians, spring weather means the arrival of allergy season. After a warmer-than-usual winter, have your allergies started earlier than usual? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
The co-founder of a specialty pharmacy that was at the centre of a deadly national meningitis outbreak in 2012 pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
TV producer Nigel Lythgoe is denying accusations of sexual assault and harassment levied against him by former 'American Ido' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Paula Abdul.
Complaints by a movie weapons supervisor to managers went unheeded as she sought more time and resources to fulfill safety duties on the set of the Western movie 'Rust,' where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer, a workplace safety investigator testified Tuesday at the trial.
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Big Tech stocks pulled Wall Street down to its worst day in three weeks. Apple was one of the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft, Tesla and other influential stocks also sank.
The mid-January deadline for businesses to qualify for partial forgiveness of pandemic loans likely played a major role in driving up business insolvencies that month, said the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Gold rose Tuesday after notching a record high the prior day, as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the back half of the year.
Bella Thomson, the 10-year-old from Swift Current, Sask., who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
A group of seven hospitality workers were in 'disbelief and excitement' after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.