Wall Street slips, gives back some of last week's big gains
Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation's inflation may finally have passed.
The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, or 35.68 points, to 3,957.25 after drifting between gains and losses several times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, or 211.16, to 33,536.70, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%, or 127.11, to 11,196.22.
The losses follow Wall Street's best week since June, when the S&P 500 surged 5.9% after encouraging data on inflation sparked speculation the Federal Reserve may ease up on its fusillade of interest-rate hikes meant to get prices under control. Such rate hikes have raised worries about a possible recession, while also dragging down prices for stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies.
Some analysts have called Wall Street's recent rally overdone, including a 5.5% surge for the S&P 500 on Thursday alone, saying one report does not mean the coast is clear, even if it was encouraging. Some officials at the Federal Reserve have also urged caution, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller saying the better-than-expected reading on inflation for October "was just one data point" and that "everybody should just take a deep breath."
Such warnings weighed on stocks Monday, as did a rise in Treasury yields. But the market also got a brief boost after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard gave comments that investors took as a hint that the steepest of the Fed's rate hikes may have passed.
"The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily," she said. "It will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of rate increases."
In each of its last four meetings, the Fed has hiked its key overnight rate by a big 0.75 percentage points, which is triple the usual amount. Bets have increased since last week's inflation report that the Fed's next move will be an increase of only 0.50 percentage points. While that's still a big increase relative to history, investors are starving for any indication the Fed may ease up on its rate hikes.
Even before last week's report on inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell already said such a dial down in the size of rate hikes may be imminent. But he also said the Fed nevertheless could still ultimately take rates higher than earlier expected, and that it may hold rates at that high level a while to make sure inflation stays under control.
Fed officials have been reiterating how the Fed's campaign against high inflation still looks to be a long one.
"Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be," Waller said. "Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there."
On Wall Street, Hasbro fell 9.9% for the largest loss in the S&P 500 index. Analysts in a BofA Global Research report raised concerns the company may be overproducing cards for its "Magic: The Gathering" game, threatening to undercut a lucrative business.
On the winning side was Moderna, which climbed 4.6% after reporting encouraging data on its bivalent vaccine targeting COVID-19.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.87% from 3.81% late Thursday. Bond markets were closed Friday for Veterans Day.
Crypto-related stocks kept whipsawing following the implosion last week of FTX, a major crypto trading exchange. Coinbase, another crypto exchange platform, fell 7.4%.
Several economic reports due this week could offer more clues about where inflation is heading.
On Tuesday, the government will issue its October report on prices at the wholesale level. Economists say inflation there likely slowed to 8.3% from September's 8.5% rate for year-over-year price changes.
On Wednesday, markets will see how resilient U.S. households have been in their spending when the government gives its latest monthly update on sales at retailers.
Economists say retail sales likely grew 0.9% in October from a month earlier, a much stronger showing than September's flat performance. The data, though, does not take inflation into account and could be a reflection of nothing more than higher prices being charged at the register.
Retailers could offer more colour on that, with a long line of them scheduled to say this week how much profit they earned during the summer.
Home Depot and Walmart report earnings on Tuesday. Target reports its results on Wednesday, and Macy's reports results on Thursday.
------
AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.