Wall Street's metaverse dreams take a hit

Pastor D.J. Soto, the lead pastor of VR Church, delivers a sermon in his home in Fredericksburg, Va., on Jan. 23, 2022. (Steve Helber / AP) Pastor D.J. Soto, the lead pastor of VR Church, delivers a sermon in his home in Fredericksburg, Va., on Jan. 23, 2022. (Steve Helber / AP)

MORE Business News